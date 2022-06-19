Morning news brief: Flood in India and Bangladesh, Jaishankar breaks silence on Prophet remark, and more

Monsoon-triggered torrential rains have caused massive flooding and landslide in northeastern states in India and Bangladesh, leaving more than 6 million people marooned and killing at least 18 people in both the countries, according to reports. Breaking silence on the Prophet remark fiasco where several Gulf countries expressed outrage against two former members of the ruling BJP, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the quick action taken against the two party members and articulating the Indian government’s stand on the issue was appreciated by the concerned countries.

Monsoon-triggered torrential rains have caused massive flooding and landslide in northeastern states in India and Bangladesh, leaving more than 6 million people marooned and killing at least 18 people in both the countries, according to reports. The authorities say that the situation could get worsen in the upcoming days. More than 3 million people were affected in India’s Assam state, where at least 63 people have lost their lives so far, including eight reported dead on Saturday.

Breaking the silence on the Prophet remark fiasco where several Gulf countries expressed outrage against two former members of the ruling BJP, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the quick action taken against the two-party members and articulating the Indian government’s stand on the issue was appreciated by the concerned countries. "The concerned countries appreciated once the party and the Indian government clarified the issue," Jaishankar said while speaking about the controversy at a town hall organised by CNN-News18.

United States: Apple store workers vote to form union

A group of employees called AppleCORE (Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) campaigned for unionisation, resulting in a majority of employees at a US Apple store having voted to form a union, a first for Apple, which has so far tried to discourage unionizing attempts. Of the 110 employees at the Towson, Maryland shop, 65 voted in favour and 33 against, according to a live count broadcast Saturday by the federal agency overseeing the vote.

Watch: US President Joe Biden falls off bike during the beach ride, says 'I'm good'

Watch: Padma Bridge Not Part Of China's Belt and Road Initiative, says Bangladesh