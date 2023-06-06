Morning news brief: Wagner boss warns of 'defeats', Microsoft agrees to pay fine, and more

Yevgeny Prigozhin - the leader of the Russian mercenary outfit Wagner Group has claimed that Moscow may face more setbacks if it persists with the current tactics. In other news, the US Federal Trade Commission on Monday reached a settlement with Microsoft after it was found that the company was illegally harvesting data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console.

Click on headlines to read more:

Leader of Wagner mercenary forces Yevgeny Prigozhin on Monday (June 5) said that Russia's tactics would lead to more setbacks within two weeks. He decried Ukrainian victory at a village near Bakhmut.

Microsoft has decided to pay $20 million to reach a settlement after it was found to be illegally collecting and retaining the data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console.

The US state of Oklahoma on Monday approved the country's first publically funded religious charter school where catholic teachings will be imparted into lessons.