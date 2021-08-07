Morning news brief: US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US State Department announcing five additions to global terrorist list to Delta variant fuelling concerns for children's health in Florida, we have it all.

You can also read about Brazil's President Bolsonaro abusing top judge and Israel striking Hamas sites in Gaza in response to fire balloons. Also check out a report, which says knife attacker on Tokyo commuter train wanted to kill 'happy women'.

US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list

The State Department announced the addition of five alleged Islamist militants to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, requiring the blocking of any ownership or interests in US properties they hold. The designations also expose to possible US sanctions individuals or foreign financial institutions who engage in certain transactions with the five.

Brazil's President Bolsonaro fans judiciary flames, abuses top judge

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ignored calls to drop his feud with the Supreme Court and abused one of its justices amid rising tensions over his unfounded claims the nation's voting system is vulnerable to fraud. Speaking to supporters, he insulted Luis Roberto Barroso, the top court justice who also heads the Supreme Electoral Court.

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza in response to fire balloons: Military

Israeli aircraft bombed Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israel's military said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the strike that targeted what the military said was a rocket launching site and a compound belonging to Hamas.

Knife attacker on Tokyo commuter train wanted to kill 'happy women': Report

The man alleged to have wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train told police he became incensed when he saw women who "looked happy" and wanted to kill them, Japanese media reported. Police arrested the 36-year-old man in another part of Tokyo after he slashed and stabbed people in the attack on a train.

Delta variant fuels concerns for children's health in Florida

Much of the surge is concentrated in the southeastern state of Florida, where some school districts are defying an order by the Republican governor forbidding mask mandates, in the latest political twist in the health crisis.

Watch | South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces major Cabinet reshuffle