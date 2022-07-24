Morning news brief: US doubts Russia’s commitment, China planning to avoid US regulators and more

US Secretary Antony Blinken said that the Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa casts severe doubt on the reliability of Russia’s commitment to the grain deal and weakens the work of the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine to transport crucial supplies to the world markets. In other news, as per recent reports, to prevent the companies from being delisted by American regulators, Chinese officials are planning to put together a system of complex compliance with procedures. Finally, the Taliban’s foreign ministry spokesman Qahar Balkhi said that the ban on girls’ schools after the sixth grade is a temporary ban and not a permanent ban as the government is trying to find a mutual solution.

Click on headlines to read more:

Attack casts serious doubt on Russia's commitment to grain deal: US

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa "casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia's commitment to the deal and undermines the work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets."

Ukraine said it had shot down two Russian cruise missiles but two more hit the Odessa port putting the grain deal with Russia at risk. Ukraine's foreign ministry shot back at Russia's strike calling it a "spit in the face" even as President Zelenksy blamed Russia for not keeping its promises.

China planning new strategy to avoid US delistings: Report

According to reports, Chinese authorities are preparing a system of intricate compliance methods to ensure their companies are not delisted by American regulators.

The Financial Times reported the move will allow US regulators to audit Chinese companies after the US insisted on transparency from Chinese and Hong Kong firms listed in the United States.

Closure of girl’s school in Afghanistan temporary not permanent, says Taliban’s spokesman

But on Saturday (June 23), a foreign ministry spokesman, Qahar Balkhi during an interview with CGTN said, “this suspension is a temporary suspension, and it is not a permanent ban, it has never been called a ban.” As per Tolo News, in defense of the Taliban, the speaker claimed that the closure of schools for girls was due to the conservative attitudes of the majority of Afghans towards women and education.

Watch | Ryanair employees strike in Brussels, around 80 flights cancelled

Watch | The Good Life: Indian fashion on a global stage