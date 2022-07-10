Morning news brief: US demands immediate solution to Sri Lanka crisis, UK political turmoil and more

In UK’s controversial Tory leadership campaign, eight candidates have already entered after embattled British PM Boris Johnson submitted his resignation amid rising discontent. The names include former health ministers Sajid Javid and Jeremy hunt, as well as the current Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi. In other news, the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka has taken yet another dramatic turn, after the Speaker of the House Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had to flee after a mob overran his residence. This has prompted the US to urge Sri Lankan officials to take immediate action and find long-term solutions after the resignation. Finally, US Secretary Antony Blinken will extend his Asia trip to visit Japan to pay his condolences to Japan for the loss of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Click on headlines to read more:

Eight Tory lawmakers, including the 'treacherous' Rishi Sunak announce their bid to replace Boris Johnson

Suella Braverman, the attorney general, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, and Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat have also declared their candidacies. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also expected to join the race on Monday.

Sri Lanka in crisis: US demands immediate and long-term solutions to overcome 'discontent'

The US condemned violence on Saturday (July 10) when the mob reached the president’s house and also issued warnings against journalists and protesters.

US mourns for Shinzo Abe: Blinken to visit Japan to pay condolences, Yellen cancels speech in deference

The State Department announced late on Saturday (July 9) that US Secretary Antony Blinken would be extending his travel to Asia to include a stop in Tokyo so that he could express his condolences to the Japanese for the loss of the minister and meet with authorities.

