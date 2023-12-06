Morning news brief: UNICEF report on poverty and children, Netanyahu on Hamas' sexual violence, and more

As the Israel-Hamas war reaches its two-month mark, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with hostages released by the militant group. Afterwards, he blasted international women's rights groups for their silence over the alleged sexual violence that happened at the hands of Hamas.

In other news, a new report by UNICEF has revealed a disturbing trend: more than 69 million or one in five children in the world's richest nations live in poverty.

Finally, in a press briefing, speaking about the indictment of an Indian citizen in a foiled assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist and leader of the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said the US takes it very seriously.

Click on the headlines to read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Dec 5) said that in his meeting with hostages that were released by Hamas during a week-long truce between the warring sides, he had heard stories of sexual abuse. He also called out the women's and human rights organisations to take stern action against the Palestinian militant group.

On Wednesday (Dec 6), the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) released a disturbing report on the state of poverty among children globally. More than one in five, or around 69 million children, live in poverty, that too just in the world's 40 richest countries.

The United States on Tuesday announced visa bans for people who were involved in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said officials in Washington, after making several appeals to Tel Aviv to prevent violence by Jewish settlers.

US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller, while speaking about an Indian citizen's indictment in an alleged foiled assassination plot, on Tuesday (Dec 5) said that the country takes the matter 'very seriously', adding that India has launched an investigation into the matter and they are waiting for the findings from the probe.