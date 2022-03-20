Morning news brief: Ukrainian civilian casualties, Russian cosmonauts, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

847 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since start of war, said United Nations. Thousands of Mariupol residents have been forced to relocate to Russia, said city council. And did Russian cosmonauts wear Ukrainian flag’s colours at ISS? Idea has been refuted.

LIVE | 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war: United Nations

At least 847 Ukrainian civilians, including 64 children, have been killed since the start of the war, according to the UN. Their records include at least 1,399 civilians injured - 78 of them children.

Thousands of Mariupol residents forced to relocate to Russia: City council

The invading soldiers seem to have been forcing several thousands of Mariupol residents to be relocated to Russia, claimed city council.

Did Russian cosmonauts wear Ukrainian flag’s colours at ISS? Idea gets refuted

Did Russian cosmonauts wear the colours of the Ukrainian flag during arrival at the International Space Station? Well, many people would say yes, but not the astronauts, who donned them.

