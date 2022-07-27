Morning news brief: UK leadership debate abandoned after TV host faints, Microsoft’s earnings suffer and more

The recent Conservative Party leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on Tuesday was abruptly ended when TV host Kate McCann fainted live. The debate was immediately taken off the air after the host fainted in the middle of the programme. In other news, Microsoft, the US tech giant reported that its latest quarter’s profits fell short of expectations due to weak demand and supply disruptions from China, affecting sales of personal computers. Finally, after a poorly attended referendum in which President Kais Saied won unrestrained power, the electoral commission in Tunisia said that it had accepted the new constitution that grants Saied unfettered power.

Rishi Sunak-Liz Truss debate abandoned after TV presenter faints on air

The race to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is heating up with both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss not wasting any opportunity to push their agenda in front of the general public. However, the latest Conservative Party leadership debate on Tuesday came to an abrupt end after TV presenter Kate McCann fainted on air. The host lost consciousness in the middle of the broadcast as a loud crash was heard and the debate was taken off air instantly. TalkTV has released a statement that McCann is “doing fine” at the moment and even apologised to all of its viewers.

Microsoft’s earnings suffer as computer sales decline

The tech firm beat market expectations with a $16.7 billion profit on $51.9 billion in revenue but fell short of the same quarter year earlier. As per the firm its sales were harmed by the high US currency which made its products more expensive in overseas markets. Prior to a pandemic, the personal computer market had been steadily declining as more people switched to smartphones and tablets, AFP reported.

Despite low voter turnout, Tunisia adopts new constitution leading towards autocracy

The electoral commission said that Tunisia had adopted a new constitution that gives President Kais Saied unrestricted power following a thinly attended referendum in which voters largely supported the text. Rivals of Saied claimed the referendum he organised on Monday was invalid and accused the Saied-controlled electoral body of "fraud."

