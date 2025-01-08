Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to make Canada the 51st state of the US, saying that there isn't "a snowball's chance in hell" that it would happen.

As US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his proposal to make Canada the 51st state of the US multiple times since his electoral victory, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected Trump's threats, saying that there isn't "a snowball's chance in hell" that Canada would become part of America.

Trump warns 'all hell will break out' if Hamas doesn't release hostages before Jan 20

US President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Jan 7), reiterated his stark warning against Hamas stating that if the Palestinian militant group does not release hostages before the day he assumes office, which is Jan 20, "all hell will break out".

ChatGPT used to help plan Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel, say US police

Nearly a week after the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel, the Las Vegas police said that Matthew Livelsberger used generative AI including ChatGPT to plan the attack.

Video: Wildfire rages through Los Angeles; 30,000 ordered to evacuate

A massive wildfire in Southern California has reached residential areas of a Los Angeles suburb, sparking panic among the people. Around 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.

Watch | China admits its President Xi Jinping is in touch with US President-elect Donald Trump