Morning news brief: Trump's politics with Twitter, N Korea on US, and more

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, deletes POTUS' new tweets

Social networking giant Twitter quickly deleted new tweets from US President Donald Trump from an official government account after the social media site had banned his personal account | READ MORE

World Health Organization asks rich countries to stop cutting the vaccines queue

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a "clear problem" that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and urged countries to stop striking bilateral deals with manufacturers | READ MORE

Biden likes Trump's decision to skip inauguration, slams vaccine rollout

US President-elect Joe Biden, in the aftermath of President Donald Trump finally conceding defeat, has not held back from expressing disgust at what followed after the November 3 vote | READ MORE

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls US Pyongyang's 'biggest enemy'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday called the United States Pyongyang's ''biggest enemy'' as he threw down the diplomatic gauntlet to the incoming administration of Joe Biden | READ MORE

US officials to open murder probe in Capitol police officer's death

US federal prosecutors are opening a murder investigation after a Capitol Police officer died Thursday in the aftermath of pro-Trump supporters' invasion of Congress | READ MORE

Check out this 400-year-old social distancing manual

Few of us know that rules of social distancing and pandemic control were formally set up by a man 432 years ago | READ MORE

Saudi Arabia's King Salman receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Friday in the NEOM economic zone, the state news agency SPA said | READ MORE

US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours

The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours | READ MORE

Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell as part of purge of QAnon accounts

Twitter has banned President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell as part of a purge of QAnon accounts | READ MORE