Morning news brief: Trump's likely impeachment, plane crash in Indonesia and more

WION
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jan 10, 2021, 10.13 AM(IST)

Jan 10 -- news brief Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

From Democrats plannign Donald Trump's impeachment to a plane crash in Indonesia, we have got it all covered for you. Get your Sunday started with WION's morning news brief.

US House Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday

Democrats in the US House of Representatives will most likely introduce a legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump | READ MORE

In a move likely to anger China, Pompeo lifts restrictions on US-Taiwan relationship

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that the United States is ending decades-old restrictions governing official contacts with Taiwan | READ MORE

Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 crashes after take-off with 62 aboard

A Boeing 737 passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air crashed into the sea on Saturday minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on a domestic flight with 62 people on board, and their fate was not known | READ MORE

Vice-President Mike Pence may attend Biden's inauguration on January 20

US Vice-President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official has said | READ MORE

More US Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested

Federal agents in US have arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral | READ MORE

US Capitol invader 'QAnon Shaman' Jake Angeli charged over pro-Trump riots

A prominent follower of conspiracy theory QAnon who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the US flag during the Capitol hill riots has been charged with felony crimes by federal agents | READ MORE

Read in App