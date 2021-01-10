Morning news brief: Trump's likely impeachment, plane crash in Indonesia and more

US House Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday

Democrats in the US House of Representatives will most likely introduce a legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump | READ MORE

In a move likely to anger China, Pompeo lifts restrictions on US-Taiwan relationship

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that the United States is ending decades-old restrictions governing official contacts with Taiwan | READ MORE

Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 crashes after take-off with 62 aboard

A Boeing 737 passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air crashed into the sea on Saturday minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on a domestic flight with 62 people on board, and their fate was not known | READ MORE

Vice-President Mike Pence may attend Biden's inauguration on January 20

US Vice-President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official has said | READ MORE

More US Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested

Federal agents in US have arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral | READ MORE

US Capitol invader 'QAnon Shaman' Jake Angeli charged over pro-Trump riots

A prominent follower of conspiracy theory QAnon who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the US flag during the Capitol hill riots has been charged with felony crimes by federal agents | READ MORE