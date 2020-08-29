Morning news brief: Trump's 'highest respect' to Shinzo Abe, Chadwick Boseman dies and more

Trump pays 'highest respect' to resigning Japanese Prime Minister Abe

US President Donald Trump on Friday paid his "highest respect" to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and voiced concern over his "great friend" resigning for health reasons | READ MORE

Pakistan jails three accused of financing Mumbai attacks

A court in Pakistan has sentenced to prison three leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), a militant organisation accused by India and the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai | READ MORE

Chinese national arrested in US probe of possible transfer of software to Beijing

A Chinese national has been arrested and charged with destroying a computer hard drive during an FBI investigation into the possible transfer of sensitive software to China | READ MORE

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, kills six, but less damage than forecast

Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana on Thursday, killing six people and flattening buildings across a wide swatch of the state before moving into Arkansas with heavy rains | READ MORE

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer aged 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role in Black Panther, has died of colon cancer. He was 43 | READ MORE