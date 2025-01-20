Donald Trump vowed to launch a series of presidential actions to reverse "American decline", during a spirited inauguration eve rally on Sunday (Jan 19). He promised to tackle "woke ideology" and immigration head-on, pledging to restore America's strength and prosperity.



Trump vows to end 'American decline', says 'will prevent World War 3 from happening'



Donald Trump promised "lots" of executive orders from the first day of his comeback at the Oval Office during the inauguration eve rally on Sunday.

This includes an order to ban "transgender insanity", and critical race theory from schools and to keep trans athletes out of women's sports.

Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners, Hamas releases 3 hostages in landmark Gaza ceasefire

The Israel Prison Service said that it released 90 Palestinian prisoners early on Monday (Jan 20) as a part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Sunday. The development came after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages in the first exchange under a much-awaited truce deal which is aimed at ending a 15-month war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: UPI payment for paratha, water led to attacker's arrest

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Things are finally unravelling in the mysterious stabbing and burglary attempt at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s residence. Now as the prime accused in the crime has been arrested by the Mumbai police, more details on where the accused was hiding all this while, has been revealed.

From pandemic to inflation: Defining challenges of Biden's Presidency

Historians will have a wealth of material to analyse and discuss when reflecting on Joe Biden's 1,461 days in office, marked by significant challenges such as foreign conflicts, rising inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: TikTok returns in US, thanks Trump for 'clarity' and assurance on delaying federal ban