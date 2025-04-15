The United States government on Monday night said it was freezing more than $2 billion in grants to Harvard University after the school rejected the Trump administration's demands that it to audit the viewpoints of the student body.

Mark Zuckerberg took the stand in a US court Monday in a landmark antitrust trial in which his company is accused by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of abusing its market power to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp before they could become competitors.

Hungary's parliament has passed an amendment to the constitution that allows the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities and limit the rights of dual nationals.

Trump waives off tariffs on THESE 'Chinese' products

US President Donald Trump's tariff-imposing spree sees one twist after another. In the latest, China has been slapped with 145%, and then there are a few exemptions.

WATCH | Historic Blue Origin flight: Women astronauts experience panoramic views of Earth