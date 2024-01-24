Morning news brief: Trump beats Haley in New Hampshire primary, Turkey ratifies Sweden's NATO bid, & more

Former US President Donald Trump is projected to win the New Hampshire primary with Nikki Haley trailing by just single digits at the time of filing this report but is in no position to fill the gap even if she wins the remainder of the votes. In other news, the Turkish parliament gave its long-awaited approval to Sweden's NATO membership, pushing the Nordic country significantly closer to the Western military alliance.

Former US President Donald Trump is projected to win the New Hampshire primary, according to the Decision Desk Headquarters. Nikki Haley is trailing by just single digits at the time of filing this report but is in no position to fill the gap even if she wins the remainder of the votes.

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday (Jan 23) gave its long-awaited approval to Sweden's NATO membership, pushing the Nordic country significantly closer to the Western military alliance.

The United States targeted sites used by Iran-backed militants in Iraq, on Tuesday (Jan 23), said the Pentagon. Two people were killed and two wounded in the bombardments, said Iraqi officials.

Several cruise missiles were fired by North Korea towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday (Jan 24), said Seoul's military which hinted at the latest step in a series of tension-raising steps being taken by the nuclear-armed state.