Morning news brief: Tortured dead bodies found in Ukraine, Cheetahs reach India & more

While examining the mass burial site found in the east Ukrainian town of Izyum, the Ukrainian authorities stated that almost 99 per cent bodies had signs of violent death. In other news, India is set to reintroduce eight cheetahs into the wilderness in an attempt to revive their populace after they went extinct in 1952.

Most bodies at mass burial site have signs of violent death, claims Kyiv

The Ukrainian officials stated that 99 per cent of the exhumed bodies found at the mass burial site in the east Ukrainian town of Izyum had signs of violent death, meaning the Russian troops tortured and mutilated them when killed.

Eight cheetahs to reach India today, PM to release them in Kuno National Park

The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia is expected to arrive in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh early Saturday. The felines will be released in special enclosures in the state's Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, officials said. Today also happens to be PM Modi's birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle uninvited from a pre-funeral function: Report

Just when a thaw appeared in the relationship between the top Royals and Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Telegraph report claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been uninvited from Queen Elizabeth II's pre-funeral functions.

Heavy fighting reported between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 24 killed

Intense battles were reported between Kyrgyzstan and its Central Asian neighbour Tajikistan on Friday, killing at least 24 people. Both of the small impoverished landlocked nations have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal. In a statement, the Kyrgyz border service said its forces were continuing to repel Tajik attacks.

