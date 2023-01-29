Morning news brief: Taliban ban girls from university entrance exams, bus plunges off cliff in Peru and more

Taliban on Saturday banned female students from taking university entrance exams this year in all public and private universities in Afghanistan. With this, Afgan girls won't be able to take the Kankor test, a test which thousands of high school graduates take this exam each year to continue their education. A bus carrying 60 passengers plunged off a cliff in northwestern Peru, killing at least 24 people on the spot.

Taliban on Saturday banned female students from taking university entrance exams this year in all public and private universities in Afghanistan reported the country's local media outlet. Afghanistan's universities need applicants to take the Kankor test. Thousands of high school graduates take this exam each year to continue their education at public, state-run, or private colleges.

A bus carrying 60 passengers plunged off a cliff in northwestern Peru, killing at least 24 people on the spot, local media reported. The incident took place on Saturday after it departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador.

The police chief in the United States’ city of Memphis announced, on Saturday (January 28) that they will “permanently deactivate” its controversial SCORPION unit. This comes a day after the release of the body camera footage of Tyre Nichols who died after a traffic check descended into a police assault on January 7 which has since led to widespread protests across several cities in the country.

