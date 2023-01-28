Kanye West snatches photographer’s phone and throws it away - watch viral video
Story highlights
Kanye West has been named the main suspect in a battery investigation.
Kanye West has been named the main suspect in a battery investigation.
Kanye West is again in the headlines, and for the wrong reasons. The rapper, who goes by the name Ye, always manages to be in the news for all the controversial things he does. And now, after a few months of silence, the "Donda" is again the talk of the internet, this time for his rude behaviour.
Kanye has been named a suspect in a battery investigation after he was accused of snatching the phone of a woman who was recording him and throwing it away. The alleged incident occurred in Los Angeles when the Yeezy founder was leaving for his daughter North's basketball game.
In the viral video, Kanye notices that he has been followed by the people who are recording him. Stopping his car, an angry Kanye gets out and walks straight to the woman, who continues to record him.
January 28, 2023
It's unclear whether the woman in the car was a paparazzi or a fan.
"You didn’t have to run up on me like that," Kanye tells the woman, before adding, "If I say stop, stop with your cameras!"
Women react to Kanye's erratic behaviour by saying that he will continue to be recorded because he is a "celebrity." After which, Ye snatched her friend's phone and threw it out on the street.
Many points of the incident are still unclear.
As per TMZ, a source has revealed that Kanye has been named the main suspect in a battery investigation. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and were provided video evidence of the incident.
Rapper's new wife, Bianca Censori, was sitting in the car while this all happened.