Kanye West snatches photographer’s phone and throws it away - watch viral video

Kanye West is again in the headlines, and for the wrong reasons. The rapper, who goes by the name Ye, always manages to be in the news for all the controversial things he does. And now, after a few months of silence, the "Donda" is again the talk of the internet, this time for his rude behaviour.



Kanye has been named a suspect in a battery investigation after he was accused of snatching the phone of a woman who was recording him and throwing it away. The alleged incident occurred in Los Angeles when the Yeezy founder was leaving for his daughter North's basketball game.



In the viral video, Kanye notices that he has been followed by the people who are recording him. Stopping his car, an angry Kanye gets out and walks straight to the woman, who continues to record him.