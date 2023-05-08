Morning news brief: Russia-Ukraine war updates, Biden condemns Texas mall shooting, and more

Russia on Monday (May 8) launched a fresh wave of strikes across Ukraine. At least five people were reportedly injured in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv. Citing an official, the news agency Reuters reported that an explosion was heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight. The official said that air raid alerts rang out in other regions of the country including Kyiv.

United States President Joe Biden condemned the shooting at a mall in Texas on Saturday and renewed his call to Congress to ban the sale and purchase of semi-automatic rifles. "Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage," Biden said in a statement. Also in Texas, eight people were mauled to death in Brownsville on Sunday after a vehicle ploughed into a group at a bus stop near a homeless shelter.

At least five people were reportedly injured in Kviv after Russia launched a fresh overnight assault across Ukraine in the wee hours of Monday. News agency Reuters reported while citing an official that an explosion was heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight.

Condemning the “senseless” Texas mall shooting where eight people lost their lives, US President Joe Biden on Sunday renewed his call to Congress to ban the sale and purchase of semi-automatic rifles—like the one used in the weekend shootout.

Eight people were mauled to death in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday after a vehicle ploughed into a group at a bus stop near a homeless shelter. Seven people were found dead at the scene while 10 were taken to the hospital where an eighth person succumbed to fatal injuries.

At least 21 people, including children and women, drowned after a double-decker boat ferrying passengers turned turtle and sank in the southern Kerala state on Sunday. The incident took place around 7pm (local time) near an estuary close to Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area.

