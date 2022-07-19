Morning news brief: Rishi leads UK PM race, Erdogan's statement on NATO, and more

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Johnson. Sunak got 115 votes on the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday. In another, Erdogan told reporters on Monday before a three-way summit with Russia and Iran; "I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions. We particularly note that Sweden does not have a good image on this issue."

UK politics: Government wins confidence vote; Rishi Sunak widens lead in race to become PM

The United Kingdom government won the vote of confidence with 349 in support on Monday (July 18). During the debate, Boris Johnson cited the coronavirus vaccine rollout and support of Ukraine to defend his government's record. Meanwhile, 248 MPs voted that they don't have confidence in the government.

In the aftermath of a slew of scandals, Johnson resigned as UK prime minister. However, the main opposition Labour party wants Johnson out of office immediately.

Turkiye's Erdogan says will freeze Finland and Sweden's NATO bids if commitments not kept

President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that Turkiye might halt Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership applications if the Nordic nations break their counterterrorism commitments from last month. He also stated that he thought Sweden was "not showing a good image" at the moment. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden asked to join the defence alliance. Turkiye, however, objected, claiming that the Nordic nations supported organisations it considers terrorists.

Years of neglect leaves sexual health clinics ill-prepared for monkeypox

Sexual health clinics on the frontline of the monkeypox response are already financially stretched, leaving the United States and UK ill-equipped to tackle the first major global health test since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infectious disease experts say sexual health clinics - which offer confidential walk-in diagnosis and treatment – are best placed to identify and treat cases of monkeypox, which is largely affecting men who have sex with men.

