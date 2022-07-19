UK politics: Government wins confidence vote; Rishi Sunak widens lead in race to become PM

The United Kingdom government won the vote of confidence with 349 in support on Monday (July 18). During the debate, Boris Johnson cited the coronavirus vaccine rollout and support of Ukraine to defend his government's record. Meanwhile, 248 MPs voted that they don't have confidence in the government.

In the aftermath of a slew of scandals, Johnson resigned as UK prime minister. However, the main opposition Labour party wants Johnson out of office immediately.

Conservative candidates are in a contest to replace Boris with the due process underway. Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer called the candidates' withdrawal a sign of a party "out of ideas (and) out of purpose".

On Monday, a planned debate between the remaining contenders for Tuesday night was cancelled when former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pulled out.

Meanwhile, Starmer said, "Pulling out of a TV debate when you want to be prime minister doesn't show very much confidence."

Sunak widens lead

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Johnson. Sunak got 115 votes on the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday.

Tom Tugendhat secured the fewest votes with 31. Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch came fourth on the ballot with 58 votes.

