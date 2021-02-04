Morning news brief: 'Proud Boys' declared terrorists, Myanmar coup, and more

Canada has designated US far-right group 'Proud Boys' as a banned terrorist group. The authorities described the group a "serious and growing threat". Meanwhile, Myanmar military has blocked Facebook. UN chief has said that he will do everything possible to ensure that Myanmar coup fails. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

Myanmar military clamps down on internet services, blocks Facebook

Facebook acknowledged the disruption while urging authorities to restore internet connectivity in Myanmar.

EU sends top envoy to Russia amid Alexei Navalny controversy

European Union foreign policy chief insists that he will deliver "clear messages" to the Kremlin

Will do everything possible to make sure Myanmar coup fails: UN chief

Myanmar again went back to military rule on Monday after soldiers detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders in several raids

Canada designates 'Proud Boys' as terrorist group, cites active security threat





During the US presidential campaign, Trump and Biden had clashed over the conduct of Proud Boys after Trump said "Proud Boys -- stand back and stand by"

Why is Jeff Bezos stepping down?