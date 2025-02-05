Polling for Delhi Assembly elections started on Wednesday (Feb 5) in which over 15.6 million will cast their ballot for all 70 constituencies. Check the live updates.

Advertisment

In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Feb 4) US President Donald Trump vowed to "take over the Gaza Strip".

In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is willing to have discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin "If that is the only set-up in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Trump has signed an executive order to withdraw the US from UN bodies and stop funding to the UN Relief Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA).

Advertisment

Click on the headlines for more

Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu, EAM Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi cast vote

Advertisment

Voting has started for the Delhi Assembly elections, with over 1.56 crore voters expected to cast their votes. All 70 constituencies are voting in a single phase today, with 13,766 polling stations set up at 2,696 locations.

'We will own it': Donald Trump vows to 'take over' Gaza in press conference with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump vowed that the United States would "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip and deploy American troops in the region if necessary. Trump's surprising statement came during a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Feb 4).

‘Won't be kind to him’: Zelensky open to face-to-face talks with 'enemy' Putin, but only under one condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday (Feb 4) that he would be willing to engage in direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to nearly three years of conflict.

Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from UN bodied, alleges ‘anti-American bias’

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday (Feb 4) to pull out the US from the United Nations organisations including the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and review funding for the global body.

Watch | Sweden’s worst mass shooting – 10 killed in attack