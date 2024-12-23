New Delhi, India

In India's Uttar Pradesh, a joint operation took place on Monday (Dec 23), neutralising three Khalistani terrorists accused of attacking a police post in the Gurdaspur district. In other news, the aid group Oxfam revealed on Sunday (Dec 22) that in the last two-and-a-half months, since October, only 12 trucks distributed aid in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, in New York, a female passenger was set ablaze by another passenger while she was sleeping. The man who committed the crime was caught on CCTV and has been detained by the police.

Only 12 aid trucks reached starving civilians in northern Gaza since October, reveals Oxfam

As the global community raises the alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in the last two-and-a-half months, since October, only 12 trucks distributed in northern Gaza revealed Oxfam on Sunday (Dec 22).

Subway horror in New York: Sleeping woman set on fire by stranger, police nab suspect

In New York, on Sunday (Dec 22), a female subway passenger was set on fire by another passenger, while she slept. The man who committed this heinous crime was captured on CCTV and has been apprehended by the New York police.

Who is Sriram Krishnan, Chennai-born techie tapped by Trump for top AI adviser role?

US President-elect Donald Trump Sunday (Dec 22) tapped Indian American venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan for the role of Senior White House Policy Adviser on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

