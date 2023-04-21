Morning news brief: North Korea an 'irreversible' nuclear power, Jaishankar meets UN chief, and more

In another defiant display amid tensions that continue to flare up with G7 nations, North Korea said Friday its position as a "world-class nuclear power is final and irreversible." Foreign minister Choe Son Hui said North Korea's position will remain an "undeniable and stark reality" even if the US refrains to accept that. Moreover, Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar met UN chief Antonio Guterres to seek safety and protection for Indians stuck in conflict-ridden Sudan.

In other news, at least two people were injured after a Russian warplane "accidentally discharged" aviation ammunition over the city of Belgorod near Ukraine, late Thursday. The blast caused damage to nearby buildings while an investigation is initiated to look into the incident.

Click on the headlines to read more:

After the G7 condemned its ballistic missile launches and demanded that it completely denuclearise, North Korea retaliated Friday saying its position as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has plunged into a round of diplomacy to help resolve the Sudan crisis and protect Indians there, meeting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and consulting several foreign ministers as international efforts ramped up on the eve of Ramadan.

A Russian warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod near Ukraine, late Thursday (April 20), causing a blast which resulted in damage to nearby buildings, said the Russian news agency, TASS, citing the country’s defence ministry. According to media reports citing officials, the incident has also injured at least two people.

Elon Musk's wealth recorded a significant drop in a tumultuous 24-hour period that saw Tesla's below-expectation quarterly results, explosion of SpaceX Starship rocket, and Twitter taking away all legacy blue checkmarks.