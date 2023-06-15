Morning news brief: New Zealand in recession, Twitter hit with copyright lawsuit, and more

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Manilla, Philippines this morning. The earthquake was felt at 10:19 am local time (2:19 am GMT). The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has warned that damage and aftershocks are expected. In other news, Elon Musk's popular social media platform Twitter has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit. 17 music publishers, including Sony Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, and Universal Music Publishing Group, have accused Twitter of completely refusing to license the millions of songs available on its service. Meanwhile, with a 0.1 per cent dip in GDP, New Zealand has slipped into recession. Finally, Microsoft's co-founder is in China. During his visit, he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Click on the headlines to read more

Philippines was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The epicenter is reported to be at Mindoro island about 160 km south of the capital Manila.

A group of music publishers have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's Twitter. The case filed in a federal court in Nashville, Tennessee, accuses the social media giant of fueling its business with numerous copyright music infringements.

New Zealand’s economy slipped into recession on Thursday with first quarter Gross Domestic Product falling 0.1 per cent. This follows a revised 0.7 per cent drop in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022, technically pushing the country into recession following two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday arrived in China first time since 2019 and is expected to have a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting could take place on Friday, and the agenda of the meeting is still unknown.