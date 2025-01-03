US President Joe Biden said that the New Orleans attacker had a remote detonator for unused explosives planted in two nearby ice coolers in the French Quarter.

South Korean law enforcement was blocked by a ‘military unit’ during their attempt to arrest the impeached president Yoon Suk-Yeol.

Meanwhile, Biden discussed plans to launch potential strikes on nuclear sites in Iran if it moves to expedite its programme before the inauguration of the new administration.

Finally, North India is gripped with cold waves and dense fog as the temperature dips, leading to delays in flight and train operations.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (Jan 2) that a remote detonator for unused explosives was found in the truck of the suspect involved in the New Orleans attack on Wednesday (Jan 1). The attacker had planted explosives in two nearby locations in the French Quarter a few hours before the attack.

South Korean law enforcement officials Friday (Jan 3) stormed into the presidential residence in order to execute the arrest warrant against impeached president Yoon Suk-Yeol. Officials from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) were however blocked by “a military unit inside”, reported Yonhap news agency. Later, the CIO officials were confronted by security service members and a scuffle broke out.

US President Joe Biden has discussed plans to launch potential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites if the Shi’ite nation moves to expedite its programme ahead of the January 20 inauguration of the new administration. Axios reported that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan secretly briefed Biden about the potential strikes weeks ago, citing a senior official.

North India remains under a blanket of cold waves with dense fog in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and its neighboring regions on Friday morning (Jan 3), causing low visibility and disrupting daily activities. In the National Capital Region (NCR), this marks the fifth consecutive day of chilling temperatures as the city experienced a dip in the temperatures.

