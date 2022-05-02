Morning news brief: Missile attack in Iraq, Indian-origin man named CIA's CTO, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

A missile attack at an Iraqi oil refinery has resulted in tank fire, said security forces. Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-origin man, has been named CIA's first chief tech officer. Finally, Ukraine’s Air Force has cleared air about 'Ghost of Kyiv'. Netflix has dropped Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'.

Missile attack at Iraqi oil refinery results in tank fire, say security forces

In a missile attack, an oil refinery was targetted in Erbil, Iraq on Sunday, media reports said. The explosion led to fire in one of its main tanks, which was brought under control, the Iraqi security forces said in a statement.

Nand Mulchandani: Indian-origin man named CIA's first chief tech officer

Indian-American Nand Mulchandani, a Silicon Valley IT veteran who completed his schooling in Delhi, has been named the first-ever Chief Technology Officer of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Myth or man? Finally, Ukraine’s Air Force clears air about 'Ghost of Kyiv'

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 'Ghost of Kyiv', a Ukrainian fighter pilot, has won several hearts as a modern Red Baron. He has reportedly shot down many rival Russians out of the sky while flying a MiG-29 jet.

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan Markle`s animated family series 'Pearl' as the streaming platform hew its animated content.

