Trudeau’s time’s up? Dozens of Canadian Liberal MPs revolt after Freeland’s exit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly lost support among his core Liberal allies since the shocking exit of Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland last week.

Who are the three death row inmates Joe Biden didn't pardon? Here's all you need to know

US President Joe Biden on Monday (Dec 23) commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 inmates on federal death row in the country.

‘Will behead their leaders…,’ Israel admits it killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Israel for the first time confirmed Monday (Dec 23) that it was involved in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran back in July this year. Defence Minister Israel Katz’s admission came as he issued a threat to Yemen-based Houthi rebel group, which is backed by Israel’s arch-enemy Iran.

New York subway horror: Illegal immigrant Sebastian Zapeta charged for setting sleeping woman on fire

New York police on Monday (Dec 23) charged a 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen in the horrific subway immolation murder case. The man identified as Sebastian Zapeta had allegedly set a sleeping woman on fire over the weekend. He has been charged with murder and arson, said the police.

