Morning news brief: Kyiv calls Russia a 'terrorist state,' and more 

Ukraine denounced Russia as a "terrorist state" at an urgent United Nations General Assembly meeting on Monday. In other news, the UK intelligence chief warns that China's use of technology is a threat to global security as Beijing wants to use new technologies to repress dissent at home and spread its influence across the world. Finally, As North Korea threatens to beef up its nuclear capabilities, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that the nation has nothing to gain from it.

LIVE | Russian strikes kill 14 in Ukraine | Kyiv calls Russia a 'terrorist state'

"Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways," said Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN in his opening remarks.

China's use of technology is a threat to global security, warns UK spy chief

According to the extracts of Jeremy Fleming's scheduled speech, he thinks that China is using its financial and scientific muscle from digital currencies to satellite systems to manipulate technologies.

As N.Korea ramps up missile tests, South Korean President says it has 'nothing to gain from nuclear weapons'

"North Korea is consistently developing and upgrading its nuclear weapons and posing nuclear threats to not only our Republic of Korea but the world," Yoon told reporters, referring to South Korea by its official name.

