LIVE | Russian strikes kill 14 in Ukraine | Over 84 missiles were launched

A driver walks near his burned car after Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. Photograph: Reuters
Missiles hit targets across Ukraine on Monday morning, killing 14 people and injuring around 100 people. The barrage of dozens of cruise missiles fired from air, land and sea was the most widespread wave of air strikes since the military intervention began on February 24.
Oct 11, 2022, 07:48 AM (IST)
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that more than 84 missile and air strikes were launched by Russia. Ukraine claimed to have intercepted 56 of the missiles and drones. It further informed that around 20 Ukrainian settlements were hit.
Oct 11, 2022, 07:46 AM (IST)
Ukrainian State Emergency Service has said that Monday's missile strikes killed at least 14 people and injured around 97. Power was also knocked out in Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky.
Oct 11, 2022, 07:39 AM (IST)
UN members expressed solidarity with Ukraine after holding a vote on Monday to reject Russia's call for the body to hold a secret ballot on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions. The General Assembly decided, with 107 votes in favor, that a public vote will be held instead of a secret ballot.
Oct 11, 2022, 07:35 AM (IST)
After Russia launched missiles on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday, the latter vowed to strengthen its armed forces. It was the biggest aerial assault on cities since the beginning of the war, forcing thousands to flee to bomb shelters. Kyiv has also halted electricity exports to Europe.
Oct 11, 2022, 07:32 AM (IST)
In the aftermath of an explosion that damaged the bridge linking Russia and Crimea, the former has mounted aggressive missile attacks on Ukraine. Consequently, allies US and Germany have stepped up and promised to rush air defence systems to Kyiv's rescue.