Morning news brief: Kamala Harris rebukes Israel, Nikki Haley defeats Trump in Washington DC, and more

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on in Gaza, US Vice-President Kamala Harris has issued America's strongest rebuke to ally Israel and said it was not doing enough to ease the "humanitarian catastrophe" in the city. Meanwhile, ahead of this year’s Eurovision competition, Israel is reconsidering tweaking the lyrics of the song titled "October Rain". In other news, Nikki Haley has trumped Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in the Washington DC GOP primary elections. Finally, OPEC+ member nations have agreed to prolong voluntary oil output cuts into the second quarter of the year.

Click on the headlines to read more

United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday issued the sharpest criticism to date of Israel by a top US official. Calling for an immediate ceasefire, she bluntly called out ally Israel for not doing enough to ease the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza. US Elections 2024: Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in Washington DC primary

Republican Nikki Haley has notched a major victory against former US president Donald Trump by winning the Washington, DC, primary. While the vote count for the GOP primary is ongoing, Haley is projected to "trump" the Republican front-runner, with more than 60 per cent of the votes already in her favour.

In a bid to strengthen the oil market against concerns over global growth and escalating output from non-member countries, OPEC+ members, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, have agreed to prolong voluntary oil output cuts into the second quarter of the year.

Ahead of this year’s Eurovision competition, Israel’s public broadcaster is reconsidering its position on the lyrics of the song that they intend to send for this year. Israel’s public broadcaster will soon be asking those involved with the making of the song to tweak the lyrics of their song titled “October Rain”.