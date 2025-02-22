Hamas handed over a body claiming that it belonged to Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas late at night on Friday (Feb 21). It was after a misidentification nearly disrupted the fragile Gaza ceasefire agreement.

US President Donald Trump has reassigned the acting head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) due to the agency's apparent slower performance in arresting and deporting immigrants.

India-origin Kashyap 'Kash' Patel took oath as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita on Friday (Feb 21).

Hamas hands over another body claiming it’s Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas

Donald Trump reassigns ICE chief over frustration on slower deportations

WATCH | New FBI Director Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita, says living his 'American dream'

Luigi Mangione's first court appearance of 2025. Internet can't get enough of the 'sexiest criminal'

Luigi Mangione, the alleged murdered of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, made his first court appearance of 2025 on Friday (Feb 21) wearing a bulletproof vest and shackles over his green sweatshirt - and that was enough to make women on the internet simp over him, once again.

WATCH: Apple drops advanced data protection in UK after government’s demand