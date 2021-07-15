Morning news brief: Iran nukes, vaccinations, Libyan camps and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Migrants held in Libyan detention camps are subject to horrific sexual violence at the hands of guards.Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.About 23 million children missed routine vaccinations last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click on the headlines to read the full story:



23 million children missed out on routine vaccinations due to COVID-19



The UN warned that a "perfect storm" was brewing, with a raging pandemic disrupting access to routine vaccinations, leaving millions of children at risk from measles and other deadly diseases.

Iran not ready for nuclear talks until President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes over: Source





Talks on resurrecting the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), began in April but have been deadlocked since their sixth round ended on June 20, with no indication of when they will begin.

Sex for clean water: Migrants in Libyan camps subject to horrific sexual violence



Despite a cease-fire between Libya's warring factions, which has been in effect since October as part of a UN-backed peace plan following Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011, armed groups remain in charge on the ground, with some controlling migrant camps.



Watch | Gravitas: Taliban's Offensive: Afghanistan may seek military aid from India





Watch | Russian ransomware gang behind JBS and Kaseya attacks goes offline