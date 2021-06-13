Morning news brief: 'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress and more

We bring to you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Israel's Knesset to vote on new government, bringing an end to Netanyahu's record reign to US, South Korea reaffirm cooperation towards denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula. And evidence in Mexico serial killer's house suggests 17 victims while the Muslim victims of a truck attack are given farewell with coffins draped in Canadian flags.

We have it all. Please click on the headline to read the full story.

'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Saturday as the European Union said negotiations were 'intense' and Germany called for rapid progress.

Israel's Knesset to vote on new government, end Netanyahu's record reign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new government, ushering in an administration that has pledged to heal a nation bitterly divided over the departure of the country's longest serving leader.

US, S Korea reaffirm cooperation towards denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong reaffirmed a commitment between their countries and Japan to work closely toward the 'denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula', the State Department said.

Evidence in Mexico serial killer's house suggests 17 victims

Investigators digging under the house of a suspected serial killer on the outskirts of Mexico City have said they have found 3,787 bone fragments so far, apparently belonging to 17 different victims.

Victims of truck attack given farewell with coffins draped in Canadian flags

Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service on Saturday to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck on last Sunday in an attack the police said was driven by hate.

