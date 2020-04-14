Morning news brief: IMF approves debt relief for poor countries, France extends lockdown and more

China coronavirus Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief!
Angry Trump denies plan to axe coronavirus doctor but signals new fights
Trump, who on Sunday fueled speculation by retweeting a critical comment with the hashtag #FireFauci, sought to draw a line under the latest White House turmoil.READ MORE
IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor countries to help them address coronavirus pandemic
The fund together with the World Bank have called for rich nations to stop collecting debt payments from poor countries from May 1 through June 2021.READ MORE
France extends lockdown as countries see hope of virus peak
France reported a slight increase in hospital deaths Monday though still below its record numbers of last week and a slight dip in intensive care patients for a fifth day running. READ MORE