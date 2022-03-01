Morning news brief: Huge Russian military convoy heads for Kyiv, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

A 64-km-long Russian military convoy is heading for Kyiv, showed satellite images. Russia is using ‘brutal’ cluster explosives and vacuum bombs in Ukraine.

64-km-long Russian military convoy heads for Kyiv, show satellite images

A Russian military convoy, which stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), is currently heading towards Kyiv, showed satellite images taken by a US private company on Monday. It is way larger than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis.

'Russia using ‘brutal’ cluster explosives, vacuum bombs in Ukraine'

With the conflict intensifying, Russia has been accused of attacking Ukrainians with cluster explosives and vacuum bombs by human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday.

Watch: Russia sanctions snarl flights, compound airline industry woes