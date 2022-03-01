Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis.

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly began meeting on the crisis ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia.

Talks on a ceasefire ended without a breakthrough.

Russian President Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.

Ukraine`s Western allies increased weapons transfers in support, and Britain called for such transfers to be expanded. Finland agreed to ship 2,500 assault rifles and 1,500 anti-tank weapons. Canada will supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Russia`s foreign ministry said those supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine will bear responsibility should they be used during Russia`s military campaign.

The United Nations said more than 500,000 people had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia`s invasion.

The United States expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns, U.S. and Russian diplomats said.



MARKETS, SANCTIONS AND OTHER REACTIONS



* The United States imposed sanctions on Russia`s central bank and other sources of wealth, dealing a crushing blow to the country`s economy and further punishing Moscow.



* Europe's financial market began severing Russia`s ties to its critical plumbing for trading, clearing and settling securities as sanctions on Moscow started to bite.



* Markets paused for breath following days of volatility with Asian shares edging up and gold slipping slightly a day after the Russian rouble fell to a record low.



* Russia`s central bank more than doubled its key policy rate.



* Airlines braced for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans.



* Energy giant BP, global bank HSBC and aircraft leasing firm AerCap joined a growing list of companies looking to exit Russia, as Western sanctions tightened the screws on Moscow.



QUOTES

"I took a train from Kyiv to Lviv to a point where the taxi put us. I walked the last 50 kilometres," a Ukrainian woman said on arrival at a border crossing with Poland in snowy, freezing weather. ×

"There are bombings, sirens, we have to go (downstairs). We also receive treatment here, medications we have, but we need more food ... basic stuff," said a tearful Maryna, a mother at a Kyiv children`s hospital where her nine-year-old son was suffering from blood cancer. ×

COMING UP



Ukraine among the issues U.S. President Joe Biden will address in his State of the Union speech to Congress.