Morning news brief: Houthi rebels attack US ship in Red Sea; Anti-CAA protests in Assam; and more
Yemen-based Houthi rebels said they attacked a US ship in the Red Sea in the wake of US, British airstrikes. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said that the military operations will be escalated by the group during Ramadan, an Islamic holy month, in solidarity with Palestinians who are involved in the Gaza war. Opposition in India's Assam state was protesting vehemently as the Indian government officially notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protests were led by an opposition bloc of 16 political parties, called United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), which is led by the Congress party.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked the United States ship 'Pinocchio' with missiles in the Red Sea, as per a speech by the military spokesperson of the group which was televised early on Tuesday (Mar 12).
India’s northeastern state of Assam was rocked by protests Monday evening (Mar 11) as the federal government officially implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).
Amid escalating chaos in Haiti, the nation's Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned, said regional leaders.
Biden unveils $7.3 trillion budget plan for 2025, focuses on tax increases for corporations and wealthy
US President Joe Biden on Monday (Mar 11) outlined his policy vision for a potential second term, unveiling a $7.3 trillion election-year budget which as per reports is aimed at convincing Americans that he can manage the economy better than rival former President Donald Trump.
India: PM Narendra Modi to witness 'Bharat Shakti' exercise
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on March 12, 2024. The PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over INR 106,000 crores at Ahmedabad.