Morning news brief: Houthi rebels attack US ship in Red Sea; Anti-CAA protests in Assam; and more

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked the United States ship 'Pinocchio' with missiles in the Red Sea, as per a speech by the military spokesperson of the group which was televised early on Tuesday (Mar 12).

India’s northeastern state of Assam was rocked by protests Monday evening (Mar 11) as the federal government officially implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

Amid escalating chaos in Haiti, the nation's Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned, said regional leaders.

US President Joe Biden on Monday (Mar 11) outlined his policy vision for a potential second term, unveiling a $7.3 trillion election-year budget which as per reports is aimed at convincing Americans that he can manage the economy better than rival former President Donald Trump.

India: PM Narendra Modi to witness 'Bharat Shakti' exercise