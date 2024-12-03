New Delhi

Amid rising attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, an advocate defending a detained Hindu monk was allegedly brutally thrashed by some people at his home. ISKCON Kolkata’s Radharamn Das said that advocate Ramen Roy, who is helping Chinmoy Krishna Das fight legal cases, was attacked at his home and was now in critical condition.

An audit report tabled in the Canadian Parliament has revealed a massive $3.5 billion error in the Covid relief scheme that the Justin Trudeau government rolled out during the pandemic to help support small businesses. The programme saw the distribution of more than $49 bn in loans to over 900,000 small businesses.

In the US, a Congressional enquiry has claimed that the coronavirus may have come from a Chinese lab.

Israel-Hamas war: Biden slams 'Hamas's campaign of cruelty,' expresses outrage over US-Israeli soldier's death

US President Joe Biden expressed deep sorrow and anger on Monday following Israel's confirmation that the body of a soldier killed during Hamas's October 7 attack last year — an American citizen — was held by Hamas in Gaza.

Watch: Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Deal: Netanyahu Accuses Hezbollah Of Violation

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has officially taken effect, ending months of intense conflict. The agreement aims to bring peace to the region, but key details of the deal remain critical to understanding its long-term impact.