Morning news brief: Golden Globe Awards 2023 live, Meta bans targeted ads at teenagers based on gender, & more

Tightening the advertising policy for young users, especially teens, Meta on Tuesday announced it was removing gender as an option for advertisers to target the said demography. In other news, Allen Weisselberg, a former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization was sentenced Tuesday to five months in prison by a Manhattan court after pleading guilty to multiple tax crimes concerning the former president's real estate company. Finally, Cardinal George Pell, former top Vatican official and the most senior Catholic official to be convicted of child sex abuse, has died at age 81, according to his private secretary.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Follow all the LIVE Golden Globe Awards 2023 updates here.

In a blog post, Meta informed that beginning next month, the advertisers will only get their hands over the age and location data of teens globally.

"Beginning in February, advertisers will only be able to use age and location to reach teens; we are removing gender as a targeting option."

Weisselberg, one of Donald Trump's most trusted aides was the star prosecution witness in the case. He is expected to be lodged in New York's notorious Rikers Island jail which is known for extreme violence, drugs and corruption. 19 inmates died last year as the prison is scheduled to close in 2027.

Pell is Australia's highest ranking Catholic cleric, and the most senior Church figure ever jailed for such offences.

Fr. Joseph Hamilton told Reuters that Pell died in a Rome hospital on Tuesday night. Church officials said Pell died from heart complications following a hip surgery.