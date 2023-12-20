LIVE TV
Morning news brief: Gaza hospital a Hamas military base, Trump barred from Colorado ballot, and more

WION Web Team
Dec 20, 2023
Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief

During an interrogation with the Israeli forces, Ahmed Kahlot, the Director of Kamal Adwan hospital, a medical facility in Gaza, has reportedly confessed that the hospital was a military base for militant group Hamas. Kahlot has also revealed that he is a lieutenant colonel in Hamas since 2010.

Former US President Donald Trump has been barred from Colorado State ballots over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Finally, with Christmas approaching the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a new breathtaking cosmic image to up the festivities. 

Click on the headlines to read more 

The director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, Ahmed Kahlot, has admitted during an interrogation by Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, that the hospital was converted into a military facility by Hamas militant group.

In a massive blow to Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's campaign for the upcoming United States presidential election, the Colorado Supreme Court, on Tuesday (Dec 19) barred him from appearing on the state’s ballots over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. 

A court in Italy's Reggio Emilia, about 430 km north of Rome, sentenced the parents and uncle of 18-year-old Saman Abbas for her murder. Saman Abbas was killed over her refusal to marry a cousin back in Pakistan, the court found. 

As Christmas approaches, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released an image of a space Christmas tree.

