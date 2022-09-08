Morning news brief: Final suspect in Canada stabbing dies, US accuses Moscow of war crimes, & more

The second and final suspect in the Canada stabbing spree died shortly after his arrest due to self-inflicted wounds, as per reports. In other news, a judge in the US ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk can now use the whistleblower's claims in his legal dispute with Twitter. Finally, the US has accused Moscow of committing a war crime by forcibly deporting Ukrainians to Russia. It stated that, as per the information, Russian officials are in charge of the alleged filtration operation.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Final suspect in Canadian stabbing spree dies of self-inflicted injuries: Report

"Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, at approximately 3.30 pm today (Wednesday)," Saskatchewan police said in a statement.

US judge says Elon Musk can use whistleblower claims, but rejects delaying Twitter trial

However, Musk cannot delay the trial over his attempt to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media giant. After this, the shares of Twitter rose about 4 per cent in early Wednesday trading to $40.15.

US accuses Russia of war crimes, says it is forcibly deporting Ukrainians

"These operations aim to identify individuals Russia deems insufficiently compliant or compatible to its control," US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the UN Security Council.

