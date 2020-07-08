Morning News Brief: FBI chief slams China, US leaves WHO and more

China aims to become world's 'only superpower', says FBI director





FBI Director Chris Wray said China's leaders believe they are in a "generational fight" to make China the "world's only superpower by any means necessary."



Britain to resume Saudi arms exports despite Yemen war concerns



The Court of Appeal last year ruled that Britain broke the law by allowing weapons sales to Saudi Arabia that might have been deployed in the war in Yemen.

Trump administration begins formal withdrawal from WHO

The United States will leave WHO on July 6, 2021, the United Nations said on Tuesday, after receiving notification of the decision by President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic.