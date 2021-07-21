Morning news brief: Europe flood death toll tops 200, Guantanamo bay and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

'Day of mourning': Death toll from flooding in western Europe hits 200





Belgium fell silent for a minute of remembrance Tuesday as it held a day of mourning for the victims of the devastating floods that left 200 dead in western Europe.

'19 years in jail without charges': US transfers the first detainee out of Guantanamo





The Biden administration released a Moroccan man who had been held without charge almost since the US built the Guantanamo Bay facility 19 years ago into the custody of his native nation.

Delta variant behind over 80% of new COVID-19 cases in US: Anthony Fauci



The director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president Anthony Fauci has said that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is responsible for more than 80% of new infections in the US.



Watch | China: 12 people killed in Henan after heavy rainfall

Watch | United Kingdom: 154 cases of Norovirus reported in the UK