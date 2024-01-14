Morning news brief: Ecuador prison workers freed, Congress leader Milind Deora resigns, and more

178 prison workers, held hostage since last Monday (Jan 1) by the inmates in at least seven Ecuadorian prisons were finally freed, President Daniel Noboa announced on Saturday (Jan 13). In other news, the Indian National Congress (INC) was given a major jolt ahead of the general elections as young party leader Milind Deora announced his resignation, ending his family's '55-year relationship' with the political outfit.

Click on headlines to read more:

All prison staff held by inmates at prisons in Ecuador amid a sharp uptick in violence had been freed by Saturday (Jan 13) evening, the SNAI prisons agency said.

Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday (Jan 14) announced his resignation from the Congress party, ending a 55-year association of the Deora family with the country's oldest political party.

The US Congress has reached an agreement on a short-term spending deal that would help avoid a government shutdown, according to a CNN report that cites sources.