Morning news brief: COVID vaccine by year end, global coronavirus deaths and more

Global virus deaths pass 650,000 as new surges prompt fresh curbs



Officials around the world reintroduced a raft of restrictions Monday — from beach closures to quarantine measures — to try to tamp down coronavirus hotspots as the official global death toll passed 650,000.

Moderna's COVID vaccine could be ready for use by year end: US



Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19 could be rolled out by the end of this year, US officials said on Monday, after the drugmaker announced the start of a 30,000-subject trial to demonstrate it is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to approval by global regulators.

