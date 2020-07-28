Morning news brief: COVID vaccine by year end, global coronavirus deaths and more

Jul 28, 2020

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief.

Global virus deaths pass 650,000 as new surges prompt fresh curbs

Officials around the world reintroduced a raft of restrictions Monday — from beach closures to quarantine measures — to try to tamp down coronavirus hotspots as the official global death toll passed 650,000.

Moderna's COVID vaccine could be ready for use by year end: US 

Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19 could be rolled out by the end of this year, US officials said on Monday, after the drugmaker announced the start of a 30,000-subject trial to demonstrate it is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to approval by global regulators.
 

 

 