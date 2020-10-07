Morning news brief: Covid in White House, 40 nations slam China over Xinjiang and more

Around 40 nations rebuke China's human rights policies in Xinjiang, Tibet





A cross-regional group of 39 United Nations member countries issued a stinging public rebuke on Tuesday of the Chinese government’s widespread human rights violations especially in Xinjiang and Tibet, and expressed grave concern at the impact of its new national security law on human rights in Hong Kong.

Russia warns Nagorno-Karabakh risks becoming Islamist militant stronghold





The Kremlin on Tuesday warned that Nagorno-Karabakh can become ''a launch pad for Islamist militants'' if the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict continues.Moscow expressed alarm after the deadliest fighting in more than 25 years between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces entered a tenth day.

Exit the dragon: China faces heat as citizens across countries increasingly view it in bad light





China is known for its strong-arm military tactics as well as surreptitious economic maneuvers. But the end goal remains perfectly aligned with its objectives of dominance.

Coronavirus spreads among Trump’s inner circle, top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive





The top White house aide and a senior policy adviser to US President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of White House staffers infected by the deadly virus to at least 10.

