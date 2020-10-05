Morning news brief: Covid-19 vaccine, Trump's health progress and more

Trump ‘learned a lot’ about Covid-19 by going to ‘real school’; faces criticism for ‘joyride’





The trip drew criticism from US intelligence officers and medical proffessionals, who said it put others in the car at risk, exposing them to a coronavirus patient in an enclosed space.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan's leader demands Armenian withdrawal and apology





Azerbaijan has demanded Armenia's withdrawal and apology for intensifying the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and bombing its second city of Ganja.Each side accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict widened a week after heavy fighting broke out in the decades-old dispute over the ethnic-Armenian region.

25 crore Indians to get coronavirus vaccine by July, 2021: Government





The Government of India hopes to receive up to 50 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine by July 2021 to inoculate about 25 crore people, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, as infections in the world’s second-worst affected country continue to surge.





