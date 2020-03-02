Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death-toll, Buttgieg drops out of Presidential race and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.



Coronavirus: Close to 88,000 people infected, more than 3,000 dead globally



South Korea has been worst affected outside mainland China. The prevention and control efforts against the epidemic have been tightened up across the country. READ MORE

Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate, drops out of race



Pete Buttigieg had risen rapidly from being a virtual unknown to becoming a national political figure, but he scored poorly in the latest primary in South Carolina, coming fourth with just eight percent. READ MORE

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani rejects Taliban demand to free 5,000 prisoners

Ashraf Ghani's aides said Donald Trump's decision to meet the Taliban could pose a challenge to the government at a time when the US troop withdrawal becomes imminent. READ MORE



Opinion: Presidential elections will determine how US foreign policy is redefined





With Donald J. Trump the undisputed Republican candidate and Bernie Sanders the Democratic frontrunner, the fight for the highest office in the land could be one between two very different but no less radical visions of America’s role in the world. READ MORE

La Liga: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr record breaking goal topple Barcelona in El Clasico





This was Zinedine Zidane's first home victory against Barcelona in La Liga. At the age of 19 years and 233 days, Vinicius Jr became the youngest player in the 21st century to score in an El Clasico. READ MORE